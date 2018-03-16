When Katy Perry planted an unexpected kiss on American Idol contestant Benjamin Glaze during the show’s recent season premiere, it seemed like the young singer got to live out the fantasy of many men. Well, some would say that is what he did, but it wasn’t his fantasy. In fact, he was fairly upset about it, saying in a new interview with Inside Edition:
“I was slightly uncomfortable only because of the fact that she was a stranger. It wasn’t that she was older; it wasn’t the fact that I was creeped out by it, or feeling like I’d been taken advantage of. It was just unexpected. I just wanted it not to be a complete stranger. Obviously it is not a complete stranger… Katy Perry isn’t a stranger. I just wanted my first kiss to be someone I knew personally.”
I get it, ultra-conservative and all, but god damn this kid has a lot of living to do.