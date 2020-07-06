Aminé has been hard at work on his second album ever since he finished promoting his debut, Good For You in 2017. While he dropped OnePointFive in 2018 to hold fans over for the meantime, he admits he never considered it an album, telling Apple Music’s Zane Lowe he released the tape as a placeholder that “gave me more time to work on this, to perfect this.”

Well, we now officially know what “this” is: Limbo, the Portland rapper’s official second album and follow-up to Good For You. Aminé went on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Radio show today to make the announcement, as well as debut the album’s upbeat new single: “Compensating” featuring Young Thug. The two rappers flex over a percussive jam, which finds them addressing a potential paramour, reassuring her she doesn’t need to compensate for her feelings.

Of his new collaboration partner, Aminé says, “I was in Toronto working with T-Minus on this song and I put the hook together and then Minus told me he had a session with Thug and he thought that we would mesh well together on this song. And he was the one who kind of quarterbacked the whole thing. The only time I’ve ever met Thug before that was I was in Europe and he walked up to me at some festival, I think where it was way out west or some, and he walked up to me and called me a young legend and I never forgot that moment. I never forgot that moment.”

Listen to “Compensating” above.

