Grammy-nominated singer Andra Day is less than a month away from making her acting debut in Hulu’s forthcoming feature The United States vs. Billie Holiday. Of course, no story of Holiday’s life is complete without paying tribute her thought-provoking music. Previewing the film’s soundtrack, Day now shares her powerful original song “Tigress & Tweed.”

Over vintage-sounding piano keys, Day showcases her evocative voice while proving she was the perfect choice to portray the iconic singer in the biopic. Throughout the lyrics, Day touches on Holiday’s venerable protest song “Strange Fruit.”

Speaking about the songwriting process, Day said she hopes the song gives listeners strength:

“If Billie Holiday were with us now, I believe she’d want to see ‘Strange Fruit’ evolved. If ‘Strange Fruit’ was a call to awareness, ‘Tigress & Tweed’ is a call to action because she laid the groundwork. Raphael Saadiq sent the perfect track and the lyrics finally came to me like a flood after a prayer one day. I hope people are strengthened by Truth and Love when they hear it.”

Listen to Day’s “Tigress & Tweed” above and watch The United States vs. Billie Holiday trailer below.

The United States vs. Billie Holiday premieres 2/26 on Hulu.

Andra Day is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.