André 3000 Is Back… In A Trailer For The New A24 Film, ‘Showing Up’

How many time do we have to see “Andre 3000” trending on Twitter before it finally bears some fruit? Well, the time is nigh, but it’s not that unicorn of an album that everyone would love. It’s not even a song — sorry! Not trying to bring everyone down right off the bat, but rest assured this is still good news: André 3000 has been spotted in a trailer for the new A24 film, Showing Up, so rest assured that 3 Stacks is staying busy on the acting side of things.

“I saw some of Jo’s work at a studio yesterday. Wow it just gives me such a lift. Pretty amazing,” André says to star Michelle Williams in the trailer (he’s credited as André Benjamin in the film). Starring Williams, Showing Up is a comedy drama about a community of artists in Portland (sculptors to be exact) and André is presumably one of those artists.

The film is directed by Kelly Reichardt, who has worked with Williams on multiple films in the past like Certain Women and Wendy And Lucy. Showing Up also stars actos Hong Chau, Maryann Plunkett, John Magaro, James Le Gros, and Judd Hirsch. It competed for the Palme D’or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022 and the release date is still currently listed as “coming soon.”

Watch André 3000 in the trailer for Showing Up above.