Reason Argues That Fabolous Is A Better Rapper Than Andre 3000

One of the more fun aspects of rap fandom is arguing about which rappers are “best” — even if the criteria vary from person to person (or maybe because they do). Recently, we got the first big debate of 2022 thanks to TDE rapper Reason, who appeared on Van Lathan’s Higher Learning podcast and made a declaration that baffled the host. Claiming that New York rapper Fabolous is a better rapper than fan-favorite Andre 3000, Reason’s, well, reasoning led to an outbreak of Twitter users sharing their thoughts.

“I feel like if you lined up Fabolous and Andre 3000, I got my money on Fab,” Reason asserted. “I’m not about to hate on Fab, but that boy from Atlanta is a monster,” Lathan replied. However, Reason argued that “[Fab] out-raps Wayne. If you can out-rap Wayne, you can out-rap Andre 3000. He’s out-rapped Wayne on records. … I’m not saying it’s easy for Fab, but I think if Fab came in with the mindset of ‘I want the best verse,’ I think Fab can out-rap Andre 3000.”

Does Fabolous rap better than Andre 3000? My dear brother @reasonTDE think so, and I HAD to disagree. (LOVE Fab btw) what do you think? pic.twitter.com/yAEWGFmtnC — Van Lathan Jr (@VanLathan) January 7, 2022

Reason posted a clip of the debate on his own Twitter, suggesting, “We need a Fab vs Andre Verzuz. Verses only! I got Fab! Somebody hand me the aux!” which naturally only prompted the debate to spread even further, with fans of all three rappers chiming in.

We need a Fab vs Andre versuz. Verses only! I got fab! Somebody hand me the aux! https://t.co/sSe1ZFq1W7 — REASON TDE (@reasonTDE) January 7, 2022

And while it seems as unlikely that Andre will ever agree to do a Verzuz as Jay-Z will, the debate made for some spicy banter on a relatively slow weekend. Check out the responses below.

They have two completely different styles but, I would still edge it to Andre3k. Fab is very punchline heavy but, andre is thought provoking, one of the greatest storytellers, his wordplay bar-none, also Andre has timeless verses we all can sing along to…not just rap verses. — ArtFulDangerField (@ArtFulDanger) January 7, 2022

I got Fabolous. Andre has no solo accomplishments, no albums, no dope freestyles, no mixtapes. Fab has many features with rap greats and stood tall — Revell Images (@REVELLIMAGES) January 7, 2022

Reason isn't too far off here, but I slightly give the edge to Andre. Even if 3ks verse wasn't better, his absence amplifies the power of his wordplay. The anticipation for his verses gives rap fans rose-colored glasses before he even starts rappin. — Rory. (@RawrEWreckz) January 7, 2022