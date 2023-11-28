André 3000 broke a Billboard Hot 100 record, following the release of his surprise solo album, New Blue Sun. One of his songs, the opening track “I Swear, I Really Wanted To Make A ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time,” is over twelve minutes long, being just a pure instrumental — much like the rest of the record.

As it charted at No. 90 on the Hot 100 this week, André now holds the record for the longest song to do so. It replaced Tool’s “Inoculum” at 10:21, which had held the previous record in August 2019, according to the publication.

Interestingly enough, the three longest-running charting songs have all been released since then. Rounding out the third spot is Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well (10 Minute Version),” which reached No. 1 with a run-time of 10:13.

This marks his seventh solo entry on the Hot 100, not including his time in Outkast. “In my mind, I really would like to make a rap album,” he previously told NPR about the eye-catching and humorous title. “So, maybe that happens one day, but I got to find a way to say what I want to say in an interesting way that’s appealing to me at this age.”

Additionally, André’s new LP has taken the top spot this week on the New Age Albums Chart.

New Blue Sun is out now via Epic. Find more information here.