Hip-hop’s 50th anniversary reminded fans of the genre just how much they’ve missed André 3000. For weeks, Killer Mike teased that the former Outkast member would soon drop his long-awaited solo debut studio album. However, given the false flags in the past, supporters took it as a joke. It turns out the joke is on the public because Mike ended up being right.

Today (November 14), André revealed to NPR Music that his forthcoming project, New Blue Sun, is due out this Friday, November 17. Although the body of work isn’t a stand-alone rap release, the wild tracklist alone was enough to spike interest; The listing mentions everybody from Beyoncé to Jesus. Ghandi, the Dalai Lama, Ted Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, and John Wayne Gacy are also named in the record’s titles. Without any new verses or bars coming from André on the upcoming album, he had to find a way to verbalize his inspiration somehow.

View the artwork and tracklist for New Blue Sun below.

1. “I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A “Rap” Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time”

2. “The Slang Word P(*)ssy Rolls Off The Tongue With Far Better Ease Than The Proper Word Vagina . Do You Agree?”

3. “That Night In Hawaii When I Turned Into A Panther And Started Making These Low Register Purring Tones That I Couldn’t Control … Sh¥t Was Wild”

4. “BuyPoloDisorder’s Daughter Wears A 3000™ Button Down Embroidered”

5. “Ninety Three ‘Til Infinity And Beyoncé”

6. “Ghandi, Dalai Lama, Your Lord & Savior J.C. / Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, And John Wayne Gacy”

7. “Ants To You, Gods To Who ?”

8. “Dreams Once Buried Beneath The Dungeon Floor Slowly Sprout Into Undying Gardens”

New Blue Sun is out 11/17 via Epic Records. Find more information here.