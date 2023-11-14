Is André 3000’s New Album ‘New Blue Sun’ A Rap Album?

André 3000 announced that he’s returning with his first solo album, New Blue Sun, giving fans something to look forward to extremely soon — as he is dropping it this Friday, November 17.

However, during an interview with NPR, he clarified that some Outkast fans who might be expecting a rap album might be disappointed, and he wanted to warn them beforehand.

“I don’t want to troll people,” André said. “I don’t want people to think, ‘Oh, this André 3000 album is coming!’ And you play it and like, ‘Oh man, no verses.’ So even actually on the packaging, you’ll see it says, ‘Warning: no bars.'”

According to a statement, it will instead be “an entirely instrumental album centered around woodwinds; a celebratory piece of work in the form of a living, breathing, aural organism.”

He also hilariously pokes fun at it by naming the album’s opening song “I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A “Rap” Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time.” (Somehow, that’s not the strangest song title on the record.)

Continue scrolling to view the tracklist for New Blue Sun.

1. “I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A “Rap” Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time”

2. “The Slang Word P(*)ssy Rolls Off The Tongue With Far Better Ease Than The Proper Word Vagina . Do You Agree?”

3. “That Night In Hawaii When I Turned Into A Panther And Started Making These Low Register Purring Tones That I Couldn’t Control … Sh¥t Was Wild”

4. “BuyPoloDisorder’s Daughter Wears A 3000™ Button Down Embroidered”

5. “Ninety Three ‘Til Infinity And Beyoncé”

6. “Ghandi, Dalai Lama, Your Lord & Savior J.C. / Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer, And John Wayne Gacy”

7. “Ants To You, Gods To Who ?”

8. “Dreams Once Buried Beneath The Dungeon Floor Slowly Sprout Into Undying Gardens”

New Blue Sun is out 11/17 via Epic Records. Find more information here.