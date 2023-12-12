Music

André 3000, Like The Rest Of Us, Would Love It If He Reunited With Big Boi For A New Outkast Album

During a recent interview with CBS Mornings, André 3000 talked about his solo career, as he recently dropped a new instrumental album, New Blue Sun. However, in the extended conversation, he also spoke about how he felt regarding the possibility of an Outkast reunion — and if Big Boi ever brought it up.

The short answer was no, as André noted that the discussion hasn’t happened because they know what inspires the other person.

“So I think in that sense, he’s never pushed that issue,” he said about Big Boi. “But I’m sure, like, I want another OutKast album. Yeah, like in my mind – but see, that’s the thing. That’s the human side. I want an OutKast album a long time ago.”

“And honestly for me as an individual, it would be gratifying to me to put out a solo rap situation,” André added. “But not for nobody else at this point. It’s for me because I actually like the challenge of, ‘How could I make this part of my life interesting and rhyme in words?’ You know what I mean? Like how can I do that? So yeah, it’s still a challenge. So I think hopefully with will and intent, something will happen.”

Check out the clip of André 3000’s interview above.

