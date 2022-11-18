Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B and Afrobeats column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. SZA confirmed her sophomore album’s title of S.O.S. and said it would drop next month while Lucky Daye shared a video for “F*ckin’ Sound” and announced a deluxe release of his Grammy-nominated Candydrip album. Speaking of the Grammys, Beyonce was the most-nominated artist for next year’s award show. Ari Lennox and Wizkid announced North American tours for their respective albums, Age/Sex Location and More Love, Less Ego. Elsewhere, Kelela announced her Raven album with “On The Run.” Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

Eric Bellinger — “Obsession (Remix)” Feat. Muni Long Late last month, Eric Bellinger announced that he and Hitmaka would team up again for a project, 1-800-Hit-Eazy: Line 2. They kicked things off by releasing “Obsession,” and now, Bellinger returns with Muni Long for a new remix. Muni checks in for a sultry verse that reciprocates passionate feelings. Kaash Paige — S2ML Prior to the start of this year, Kaash Paige had been particularly quiet since the release of her debut album Teenage Fever in 2020. At long last, she’s back with her sophomore effort S2ML (Soundtrack 2 My Life). The new project features 12 songs and appearances from 6lack and Lil Tjay.

Phony Ppl — Euphonyus It took four years, but Phony Ppl is finally back with a new album. Euphonyus arrives with 12 songs and features from JoJo, Leon Thomas, The Soul Rebels, and Megan Thee Stallion. “Euphonyus is a harmonic celebration of sound and color through rhythm and melody,” Phony Ppl said in a press release. “It’s enticement. It’s about comfort, familiarity, and the safety and security that comes with that.” Fana Hues — Flora + Fana At the top of the year, Fana Hues opened her 2022 campaign with the release of her second project, Flora + Fana. Before the year comes to a close, the LA singer returns with a deluxe edition with three new tracks. They are “Float,” “Yours,” and a cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Never Dreamed You’d Leave In Summer.”

Rileyy Lanez — “Not Mine” With plans to release her Bittersweet EP early next month, Bronx singer Rileyy Lanez returns with “Not Mine.” The track is about facing the truth about holding on to a relationship long after it ends. “Things that are sweet can turn bitter,” Rileyy said about her upcoming EP. “This EP shines a light on all parts of a relationship – the good and the bad.” Hylan Starr — “If Pretty Was A Person” Feat. Wale Hylan Starr is on a hot streak as of late. Earlier this year he connected with Lil Baby for “Don’t Make Me Beg” and now he’s back alongside Wale for “If Pretty Was A Person.” Starr uses the record to shower a woman with praises about her beauty, and it only makes sense that he calls on Wale, the poetic genius himself, to get his message across.

Minz — “Wo Wo” Minz has grown into one of my favorite bubbling afrobeats artists. With records like “BDMN” and “234” under his belt, the future looks very promising for him. Minz continues to brighten that future with his latest single “Wo Wo.” It’s a timid record that is quite pleasing to the ear thanks to jazzy trumpets that ring in the production along with Minz’s cool, calm, and collected vocals. Ruger — “Red Flags” You should be excited for the 2023 year that Ruger has in store for the afrobeats world. His latest single, “Red Flags,” is great evidence of why that excitement should be in place. The record captures the frustration between two who lovers who can’t get on the same page. From his point of view, Ruger believes the blame for the relationship’s issues should go on his partner as they expect him to be something he’s never been.

Teni, Mayorkun & Costa Titch — “Maitama” Feat. Ch’cco Nigerian singer Teni returned earlier this week with her latest effort “Maitama.” It features help from Mayorkun, Costa Titch, and Ch’cco for what amounts to an absolute amapiano banger. The song itself is named after a leafy town in Nigeria and it follows Teni as she departs from home for a journey of growth toward an unknown destination. “This track is about me having fun in both good and bad times and expressing myself,” she said in a press release. “I may not know where I’m going but I’m going somewhere.” King Isis — “4Leaf Clover” Oakland-born and Los Angeles-bred singer King Isis places their brushes in an array of colors to create music. Whether it’s rock, R&B, jazz, or blues, their music covers pain, growth, and transformation something that’s evident in their latest single “4Leaf Clover.” The new record also comes ahead of their upcoming EP set to arrive next year.