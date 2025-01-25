Pa Salieu is the model artist when it comes to craftmanship and infusing intention and true meaning into their work. The perfect example of this comes on his second project Afrikan Alien. Through 11 tracks, the Gambian-born and UK-bred rapper blends afrobeats, UK rap, and R&B in what amounts to a masterclass in artistry as Salieu reveals the deep vulnerability and elevated emotional intelligence that exists for as both an everyday human and an artist. “I refuse to be broken down. Prison taught me that bitterness won’t solve anything,” Salieu said in a press release, speaking about a two-and-a-half-year imprisonment that concluded in the fall of 2024. “Acceptance of my situation led to my personal growth. I was gone two years, so what? There’s going to be plenty of bad times in our lives. We just need to stay prepared and know that there’ll be better times ahead.” The better times are certainly here for Salieu as his Afrikan Alien was met with critical acclaim in the weeks after its release. Following the arrival of Afrikan Alien, Salieu spent time with Uproxx in a truly honest, raw, and vulnerable conversation about himself to share his influences, inspirations, and aspirations. Scroll down to find highlights from Afrikan Alien. See Previous UPROXX MUSIC 20 Interviews: Winny Finds The Beauty In Fleeting Moments Of Love On The Sizzling ‘Commercial Break’

FAVE Begins Her Best Chapter Yet With The Freeing ‘Dutty Love’ What is your earliest memory of music? I’m always gonna say my auntie, she’s a folk singer, Auntie Chuche. She goes around telling people about their past — their grandfathers, their great-grandfathers. That’s the meaning of music that I come from, that’s my first interaction with music. Masquerades in Gambia as well. Their drum, the sabar, was my first ear to music — the djembe drum. Masquerades dancing, drummers playing in the street, and kids running away from the masquerades. They’d have two machetes in some performances and chase the kids [with it]. Those were my first interactions with music, just fun, meaning, and dedication. Who or what inspired you to take music seriously? I got introduced to the studio by a friend of mine. My cousin that died, RIP his soul, he used to make good music. I got introduced by him, Kardo Packs, [and] a couple of my friends. I fell in love with it, I just fell in love with recording. I used to write notes, I used to think a lot, but not speak. I just used to write on my phone, [and] it relieved my stress. When I first went to the studio, I used to get through these thoughts and turn them into bars naturally. From there, I just loved how I could just… I don’t know, it’s just a different feeling! Me and music, I think it’s love at first sight [and] it gradually developed in God’s timing.

Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play? I learned how to play the drum — the sabar, the djembe drum. I learned how to play years ago when I was a child in Gambia. I envision me on stage, 50 drums and me leading the drum between performances with hella African instruments — our own orchestra. Me and the drum, this is my first love. What was your first job? Kreamz, it’s a desert place. I only lasted there for seven weeks. I didn’t really understand the discounts for your people. This is my guy, I’ll give him a discount, [then] another discount. It all accumulated and that was bad, [so] I got fired. After that, I worked at Nando’s. What is your most prized possession? My mother. The older I get, the more of reality I’m seeing. Parents get older, I know it’s a common feeling. When I got out of jail, two years? A lot changed, even my parents, I can see it. People are growing, my brother had a child. [It was like] I stepped out of a time traveling machine. I’ve realized how precious, how valuable family is. I’ve always felt that, but recently it’s like yo… time is our only enemy. Time is our most valuable possession. What is your biggest fear? Losing my mother. Man, she’s such a good woman. I’ll be anywhere and [she’ll say] “don’t forget your prayers, don’t forget your prayers.” When I was in jail, she suffered bro, she suffered. She suffered more than me. I am what I am — my whole mannerisms, everything — is because of her. Foundations [and] charities, I’ve seen her give away everything for us for people and powers. I’m from something very special. Who is on your music Mt. Rushmore? Vybz Kartel [and] Youssou N’Dour. I used to listen to Akon mad back in school. I think I was the biggest Soulja Boy fan. I also like Aya Nakamura, I really like Cheb Khaled, an Algerian singer, Cheikh Lô, he’s a Senegalese artist. There’s too many, Burna Boy, Popcaan, Getts, NSG.

You get 24 hours to yourself to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details! I lived that 24 hours for two years. For the last two years, I had anything, it may not have seemed like I had everything. I didn’t have a cooker, but I had a kettle to cook mackerel and curry. I didn’t have a speaker, but I had a radio, I was tapped in. I had a book, that’s unlimited amount of resources. There’s something with books, When I was reading Nelson Mandela’s Long Walk To Freedom, I felt like I heard his own voice. I was in my cell, but I wasn’t dead. I was in books. What is the best song you’ve made? “YGF.” I remember that day, man. It was after my trial. It’s one of my favorites, even to perform. What’s a feature you need to secure before you die? Damian Marley, Nina Simone, and Wylcef Jean. If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why? I’d like to be a judge on X-Factor. Me? I’ll change the game [laughs]. Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality and why? Idris Elba for sure. Kodak Black too. Life’s about being you, it’s about not giving a f*ck. Give a f*ck, but it’s like don’t be too serious with it. Just play with it, just be yourself. If you want to be this, you can be that. Life’s about freedom, I really like that about Kodak. I like anyone like that, to be honest. Life is too serious man, there’s death every day. There’s this and that, bro have fun. Life is your own show on your own stage. There’s freedom in sound and freedom in everything. I know there’s controversy, even with Sexyy Red, but freedom. I’d rather see a person for who they are. Nothing has brought goodness when it comes to concealing who you are. Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about. On anything itself, how can you change my mind? I’m on my own planet. As long as I can explain my point of view, I could be educated on it, but if I’m talking my sh*t? I’m gonna talk everything, [I’m] stubborn as hell. You just have to be able to me what’s going on, if anything, g-check it, but I’m adamant with what I believe in. What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life and what do you love about it? Michael Jackson’s “Heal The World,” Warren G’s “Regulate,” Boyz II Men’s “A Song For Mama,” and Secka’s “Fiire.” What’s your favorite city in the world to perform, and what’s a city you’re excited to perform in for the first time? We have to keep Gambia out of the way because I’ve got to be biased. It won’t be fair, we’ll keep that out of the way for a second. I’d say my Glastonbury performance, I really loved it. I won’t forget it, that was 2022 summer. I don’t know, every performance has been my favorite, [but] Glastonbury, that was a nice highlight. You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location where it would be held. As a Gambian, I’m gonna make it a very memorable and intentional festival. So, I think it’s gonna have to be in Senegal because Gambia and Senegal was one, and due to colonial greed, Senegambia is now Senegal and Gambia. So because of colonial greed, I’d like to put it in Senegal — everything is symbolism. I’d like to have it near the sea because people are coming from across the pond. The first day of the festival would be a drums festival, the sabar, that’s all you’ll hear until the next day. These are our ancestors speaking, and since everyone listens, the whole ground will be shaking.