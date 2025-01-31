Nigerian singer Qing Madi emerges with her debut album I Am The Blueprint. The 13-track release marks her formal entrance into the music, and one that was long overdue. I Am The Blueprint arrives a little over a year after the singer shared her debut project Qing Madi. It’s there that fans heard “Ole” with fellow Nigerian Bnxn which remains her most streamed song with over 30 million streams on Spotify. “Ole” opened the door for Qing Madi to have an even bigger moment in her career, one that arrives with her debut album. Unlike her self-titled debut project, I Am The Blueprint is a completely solo effort, a decision seemingly made to allow Madi to showcase all the sides of her artistry without distraction. I Am The Blueprint is effervescent, heartfelt, captivating, and radiant as Madi’s soothing voice glides over production inspired by afrobeats, alt-R&B, afropop, soul, and more. “With this album I found love with myself,” Madi said about the album. “I am telling my stories in a place of love and peace.” The solitude she now carries as a result of crafting this album is hard to ignore. In fact, it only adds to the beauty of the album. Together with the release of I Am The Blueprint, we’re taking a moment to spotlight Qing Madi and learn more about her influences, aspirations, and inspirations. Scroll down to see what Qing Madi is all about and to hear standouts from I Am The Blueprint. See Previous UPROXX MUSIC 20 Interviews: Pa Salieu’s ‘Afrikan Alien’ Is Driven By Intention And Fueled By Heritage

Xenia Manasseh Accepts The Risks Of Romance With Ferocity On ‘Love/Hate Pt. 2’ What is your earliest memory of music? My earliest memory of music dates back to when I was just five years old. I remember vividly being at my local church in Benin City, surrounded by the powerful voices of the choir and the soulful sounds of worship. It was such an inspiring environment that I couldn’t help but fall in love with music. By the time I was seven, I had already joined the adult choir. It was an incredible experience for someone so young, and it cemented my connection to music. Who or what inspired you to take music seriously? My mom is my biggest inspiration when it comes to taking music seriously. She always believed in me, encouraged me to pursue my passion, and reminded me that my talent was a gift from God. Her support gave me the courage to embrace music as a significant part of my life.

Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play? I know how to play the keyboard, although I’d say I’m still learning and improving. Alongside that, I’m also learning to play the guitar. It’s such a rewarding process. What was your first job? At 13 years old, my first job was teaching children ballet. It was such a special experience to share my love for dance with young kids, and it taught me responsibility and how to inspire others at such a young age. What is your most prized possession? My Bible is my most prized possession. It’s more than a book to me—it’s my guide, my comfort, and my connection to God. It keeps me grounded in my faith, no matter where life takes me. What is your biggest fear? My biggest fear is losing sight of my faith. Everything I do and everything I am is rooted in my faith, and I never want to stray from that foundation. Who is on your music Mt. Rushmore? My top four favorite and most influential artists are Kendrick Lamar, Brandy, Post Malone, and Burna Boy. Each of them has a unique artistry that inspires me, from their storytelling to their vocal abilities and authenticity.

You get 24 hours to yourself to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details! If I had 24 hours to myself with unlimited resources, I would spend it praying, reading my Bible, and creating music. Music is my therapy and my form of expression, so creating something meaningful with no limitations would be the ultimate dream. What are your three most used emojis? 💙, 💀, and 😂. What’s a feature you need to secure before you die? I have to secure a feature with Kendrick Lamar before I die. He’s one of the greatest artists of our time, and collaborating with him would be a dream come true. If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why? I’d love to appear in a future season of Empire. The show celebrates music, talent, and the challenges of the industry, and I feel like it would be an incredible opportunity to showcase my music in a dramatic and inspiring way. Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality and why? Kendrick Lamar, without a doubt. Despite his fame, he remains private, humble, and connected to God. It’s rare to see someone balance those qualities so well in the entertainment industry. Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about. One thing no one could ever change my mind about is my faith. My faith is unshakable, and I owe everything I have to it. What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life and what do you love about it? The best song I’ve ever heard is “Swimming Pools” by Kendrick Lamar. His writing skills are out of this world, and the way he tells stories through his music resonates with me deeply. I love everything about his artistry.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform, and what’s a city you’re excited to perform in for the first time? My favorite city to perform in so far has been Kampala. The reception there was overwhelming, and my first sold-out concert was such a memorable experience. Looking ahead, I’m excited to perform in Paris. There are so many beautiful stories about the city, and I can’t wait to add mine to that narrative. You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location where it would be held. My dream music festival would feature Kendrick Lamar, Brandy, BNXN, Fave, and Wande Coal. The location? Nigeria, of course—the country where I was born. It would be amazing to host something so monumental at home. What would you be doing now if it weren’t for music? If music weren’t part of my life, I’d probably be a lawyer. I’ve always been drawn to the idea of standing up for what’s right and fighting for justice. If you could see five years into the future or go five years into the past, which one would you pick and why? I would choose to see five years into the future. The past, while meaningful and filled with lessons, is a chapter that has shaped me into who I am today. Revisiting it wouldn’t change my growth or the strength I’ve built through those experiences. The future, however, holds endless possibilities—challenges, triumphs, and the realization of dreams I’m working hard to achieve. I want to see the fruits of my labor: sold-out tours, making a lasting impact with my music, and creating a legacy that inspires others. More importantly, I’d want to see how I’ve grown spiritually and emotionally, how I’ve stayed true to my faith, and how I’ve used my platform to uplift others. It’s not just about material success but about becoming the person I aspire to be — someone who lives purposefully and leaves a positive mark on the world. What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self? Well, I am 18 right now, so it’s a bit surreal to think about giving advice to myself! But if I could look back even just a couple of years, I’d tell my younger self, “Don’t worry so much—everything you’re dreaming of is possible, and it’s all going to come together in time.” At this age, it’s easy to feel like you’re racing against the clock, but I’ve learned that growth and success happen step by step. I’d remind myself to trust the process, lean into my faith, and enjoy the journey because every moment is shaping me into who I’m meant to be.