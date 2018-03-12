The Arctic Monkeys are finally leaving whatever fortress of solitude they’ve been hanging out in for the last four years. Nobody has seen or heard much of the Sheffield rockers since closing out the Reading Festival in 2014 by declaring “You’re a good fucking crowd Reading, I like you very much.” The Monkeys pulled a Keyser Söze and straight up vanished. No new albums, no singles, no major interviews, and no more tours. In fact, rumors of a break up persisted after frontman, Alex Turner, told NME the performance “seems like the perfect place to leave things for a while” back in 2014.
Maybe they just needed a break after releasing the biggest selling vinyl record of the decade with AM back in 2013. Whatever the reason for their absence the boys are back with a new North American Tour, dates scheduled throughout Europe, and whispers of a new album on the horizon. It was the motorcycle magazine, For The Ride, of all places that broke the news the Monkeys were almost finished with a new album. In an interview with bassist Nick O’Malley who let it slip: The new album will be out next year because “if it isn’t, we’ve got problems.”
The tour kicks off 05/05 in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Forever cemetery and continues on all the way until August before wrapping up on 08/14 in Budapest. Tickets go on sale March 16th at 10 AM. Tour dates are listed below:
05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery
05/22 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
05/23 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
05/26 – Rome, IT @ Cavea
05/27 – Rome, IT @ Cavea
05/29 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith
05/30 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith
06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/04 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
06/08 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/14-17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival
06/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
06/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
06/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre
06/22-24 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/22-24 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/26 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle
06/27 – Copehagen, DK @ Royal Arena
07/01 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival
07/04 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/06 – Athens, GR @ Rockwave Festival
07/08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/12 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/24 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
07/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
07/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
08/01 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
08/05 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
08/08 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/09-11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival
08/14 – Budapest, HR @ Sziget Festival
