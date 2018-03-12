Getty Image

The Arctic Monkeys are finally leaving whatever fortress of solitude they’ve been hanging out in for the last four years. Nobody has seen or heard much of the Sheffield rockers since closing out the Reading Festival in 2014 by declaring “You’re a good fucking crowd Reading, I like you very much.” The Monkeys pulled a Keyser Söze and straight up vanished. No new albums, no singles, no major interviews, and no more tours. In fact, rumors of a break up persisted after frontman, Alex Turner, told NME the performance “seems like the perfect place to leave things for a while” back in 2014.

Maybe they just needed a break after releasing the biggest selling vinyl record of the decade with AM back in 2013. Whatever the reason for their absence the boys are back with a new North American Tour, dates scheduled throughout Europe, and whispers of a new album on the horizon. It was the motorcycle magazine, For The Ride, of all places that broke the news the Monkeys were almost finished with a new album. In an interview with bassist Nick O’Malley who let it slip: The new album will be out next year because “if it isn’t, we’ve got problems.”

The tour kicks off 05/05 in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Forever cemetery and continues on all the way until August before wrapping up on 08/14 in Budapest. Tickets go on sale March 16th at 10 AM. Tour dates are listed below:

05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

05/22 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

05/23 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

05/26 – Rome, IT @ Cavea

05/27 – Rome, IT @ Cavea

05/29 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith

05/30 – Paris, FR @ Le Zenith

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/04 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

06/08 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/14-17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

06/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

06/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

06/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre

06/22-24 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/22-24 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/26 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Mitsubishi Electric Halle

06/27 – Copehagen, DK @ Royal Arena

07/01 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival

07/04 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/06 – Athens, GR @ Rockwave Festival

07/08 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/12 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/24 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

07/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

07/31 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

08/01 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

08/05 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

08/08 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/09-11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/11 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/14 – Budapest, HR @ Sziget Festival