It looks like Future is going “beast mode” again in 2024. Despite releasing two projects with Metro Boomin already this year, Future has promised yet another imminent release with beef-starting potential. In a series of unexpected tweets, Future apparently teased that on May 10 (this Friday), he’ll be releasing a mixtape that is better than someone else’s album.

“F*ck yo album Sh*t ain’t slappin like my MIXTAPE,” he wrote, following up with the date and a promise of the return of “mixtape Pluto,” a play on his early nickname.

Fuck yo album Shit ain’t slappin like my MIXTAPE — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 8, 2024

MAY TENTH 🤧 — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 8, 2024

MIXTAPE PLUTO — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 8, 2024

Some fans immediately clocked that May 10 is an important date for Gunna, one of Future’s fellow Atlanta trap mainstays, who has been on the outs with the street rap scene in his hometown since his release from jail in late 2022. His new album One Of Wun is also due on May 10. They say hit dogs holler, and Gunna also returned to Twitter (never calling it “X”) with a pair of his own challenging thoughts. “F*c What These boys talkin bout,” he shrugged.

Turn this shit bac up Notch……! — WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) May 8, 2024

Fuc What These boys talkin bout 🗣️ — WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) May 8, 2024

If Future is indeed baiting Gunna into a separate war of words, it’ll be like the fifty-leventh rap beef this year, after Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj exchanged words, Ice Spice and Latto dug into each other, and Drake and Kendrick Lamar set Rap Twitter on fire with an incredibly explosive tête-à-tête whose reverberations are still being felt days after the final exchange.