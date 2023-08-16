In case you’ve managed to avoid all Keke Palmer news on your feed over the past month-plus: Palmer turned up to an Usher concert in Las Vegas on July 4, where the two got a bit cozy as Usher serenaded her. Darius Jackson, the father of Palmer’s son, didn’t care for that and criticized Palmer’s outfit.

That made the situation a whole thing online, and Palmer responded by saying she’s not paying the criticisms any mind. Usher later shared his perspective, calling the whole thing a “pop moment” that is “worth talking about.”

It didn’t end there, though: Yesterday, Usher teased a new video for a song called “Boyfriend,” and of course, Palmer stars in it. Now, the full visual has been unveiled.

The video starts with Palmer and her girls drinking champagne and getting ready in a hotel room, while Usher is prepping himself elsewhere. It turns out the whole thing is taking place in Vegas, as the two wind up dancing in a casino. Fans will recognize that they are wearing outfits from Usher’s “U Don’t Have To Call” video and are doing dances from various videos of his.

Usher sings on the song’s chorus, “Somеbody said that your boyfriend’s lookin’ for me / Oh, that’s cool, that’s cool / Well he should know I’m pretty easy to find / Just look for me wherever he sees you / Somebody said that your boyfriend’s lookin’ for me / That’s cool / If he could find a way to get in your mind / Say he want me, that’s all he got to do.”

The new song and video quickly follows Usher’s last one, “Good Good” with Summer Walker and 21 Savage from earlier this month.

Watch the “Boyfriend” video above.