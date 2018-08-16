Aretha Franklin, ‘The Queen Of Soul,’ Has Died At 76

Getty Image

Aretha Franklin, the “Queen Of Soul” and one of the greatest singers in the history of popular music, has died at her home in Detroit, according to The Associated Press. She was 76 years old.

“It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Aretha Louise Franklin, the Queen of Soul,” the iconic singer’s publicist said in a statement. “Franklin…passed away on Thursday morning, August 16 at 9:50 a.m. at her home in Detroit, MI, surrounded by family and loved ones. In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds.”

According to her representatives, Franklin had been battling pancreatic cancer for some time, and earlier this year announced her retirement from the road. “This is it,” she wrote in a statement back in February. “I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from and where it is now. I’ll be pretty much satisfied, but I’m not going to go anywhere and just sit down and do nothing. That wouldn’t be good either.”

Born in Memphis, Tennessee on March 25, 1942, Aretha moved to Detroit around the age of five with the rest of her family, where her father C. L. Franklin took over the pastorship of the New Bethel Baptist Church. Aretha began her singing career in her father’s church, and at the age of 14 hit the road performing gospel songs before eventually inking a record deal with J.V.B. Records and releasing a debut album titled Songs Of Faith in 1956.

After she turned 18, Aretha decided to change her focus from gospel to secular music and signed a new contract with one of the biggest labels out there, Columbia Records in 1960. Over the next six years, she rolled out eight solo albums to positive reception, but middling sales. It was only after she left Columbia and linked up with the visionary producer Jerry Wexler and Atlantic Records in 1967 that her career really took off.