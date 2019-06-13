in this moment, the city of pittsburgh’s love for malcolm shined through so so so much. everyone in this arena screamed it. the most special thing i have ever been a part of. we miss u. we love u. thank u for this, @ArianaGrande. this city loves u. #SweetenerPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/FLtmnnaF61 — 𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐡 TODAYYYY (@loveisasecrett) June 13, 2019

Ariana Grande may have performed “Thank U, Next” on tour every night for the past few months, but the song is still powerful enough to take her breath away.

Grande’s show in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night was a special one. Pittsburgh was the hometown of the late rapper Mac Miller, Grande’s onetime partner. Judging from clips of Grande’s show, the arena had a somber vibe, as both the city and singer mourned the loss of Miller, who died at the age of 26 last November.

Grande usually closes her shows with “Thank U, Next,” a glistening anthem about self-love and moving on. But in Pittsburgh, Miller’s memory was strong in the arena, and the usually composed Grande broke. As you can see in the video above, Grande was overcome with emotion singing “Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm / Cuz he was an angel.”

Grande’s voice cut out before she could say “Malcolm,” but the crowd filled in and shouted the name of their hometown hero. It’s a really touching moment, illuminating the power that music can have for mourning and healing, and showing how Pittsburgh is keeping Miller’s memory alive.

You can watch fan-shot footage of the moment above.