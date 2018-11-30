Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For the past couple weeks now, Ariana Grande has been teasing the heck out of her video for “Thank U, Next,” and after much anticipation, the whole thing is finally here.

Due to all the previews Grande offered, a lot of things about the video were already known well before it was released. Most obviously, the clip is heavily inspired by early-2000s rom-coms, specifically Mean Girls, 13 Going On 30, Bring It On, and Legally Blonde. Grande shared photos from the video set, and most excitingly, one of them was with Legally Blonde actress Jennifer Coolidge.

The trailer also revealed that the video would feature appearances from Troye Sivan, YouTube star Colleen Ballinger (aka “Miranda Sings”), and Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett. Yesterday, she shared another preview of the video, this time a behind-the-scenes clip that teased even more of the rom-com influences behind it.

Elsewhere in the full Hannah Lux Davis-directed video, Grande and the rest of her Mean Girls cast re-create the famous “Jingle Bell Rock” performance scene from the movie (with an appearance from Kris Jenner), a heart-to-heart conversation with Coolidge (followed by a bend and snap), and more.

And in case you were wondering, Reese Witherspoon approves:

Also… 2 weeks ago I saw Cameron Diaz at Fred Segal and I talked her out of buying a truly heinous angora sweater! https://t.co/S06dEhLta2 — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) November 21, 2018

In other Grande news today, she also became the most streamed artist on Spotify worldwide, dethroning Selena Gomez with a staggering 46.9 million monthly listeners. Grande’s reaction to the news was simple: “sheesh. thank u.”

Watch the video for ‘Thank U, Next” above.