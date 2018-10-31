Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Back in August, Ariana Grande joined James Corden for The Late Late Show‘s most famous segment, Carpool Karaoke, and during their time together, the two sang Grande’s hits, Corden carried Grande into a Starbucks to poke fun at her perceived diva status, and much merriment was had. Grande also hurt her hand during the taping, although the injury went unaddressed during the show, and all Grande said about it on Twitter was, “You’ll see……it’s so …… stupid.” Now the mystery has been solved: The Late Late Show has shared one more piece of the Carpool Karaoke segment, and it’s at a scary escape room that Grande hurt her hand.

In the car, Grande tells Corden, “I love Halloween very much. I love being scared, I think it’s so much fun.” That prompts the two to take a detour and visit an escape room, where the pair gets properly freaked out. The two get genuinely scared while trying to figure out how to get out of there, so much so that Grande took a pretty big fall while trying to avoid a scary person chasing them, and that’s when she sustained the hand injury in question.

Watch Grande and Corden negotiate the escape room above.