Getty Image

Mac Miller, whose 2018 album Swimming is nominated for Rap Album Of The Year at the 2019 Grammys, won’t be able to accept the award should he win, so his parents are going in his place. TMZ reports that his parents, Karen Meyers and Mark McCormick, plan to attend the ceremony and will accept the award for him should he win. Mac died of an accidental overdose of Fentanyl in September of 2018.

Swimming, which was released just one month before Mac’s death, was lauded as one of the rapper’s best works, featuring production from titans like Dam Funk, Dev Hynes, J. Cole, Jon Brion, Thundercat, and Mac himself, incorporating eclectic styles and experimental ideas to further differentiate itself from his ever-evolving catalog. The album is up against some stiff competition in the form of Cardi B’s Invasion Of Privacy, Nipsey Hussle’s Victory Lap, Pusha T’s Daytona, and Travis Scott’s Astroworld.

Meanwhile, Mac’s mom has kept his legacy alive with The Mac Miller Circles Fund, which provides “programming, resources, and opportunities to youth from underserved communities.” The fund is already approaching $1 million in donations thanks in part to the charity concert held in Mac’s honor on Halloween last year.

Mac Miller is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.