Mac Miller’s Parents Will Attend The Grammys To Accept If He Wins The Rap Album Of The Year Award

Hip-Hop Editor
01.15.19

Getty Image

Mac Miller, whose 2018 album Swimming is nominated for Rap Album Of The Year at the 2019 Grammys, won’t be able to accept the award should he win, so his parents are going in his place. TMZ reports that his parents, Karen Meyers and Mark McCormick, plan to attend the ceremony and will accept the award for him should he win. Mac died of an accidental overdose of Fentanyl in September of 2018.

Swimming, which was released just one month before Mac’s death, was lauded as one of the rapper’s best works, featuring production from titans like Dam Funk, Dev Hynes, J. Cole, Jon Brion, Thundercat, and Mac himself, incorporating eclectic styles and experimental ideas to further differentiate itself from his ever-evolving catalog. The album is up against some stiff competition in the form of Cardi B’s Invasion Of Privacy, Nipsey Hussle’s Victory Lap, Pusha T’s Daytona, and Travis Scott’s Astroworld.

Meanwhile, Mac’s mom has kept his legacy alive with The Mac Miller Circles Fund, which provides “programming, resources, and opportunities to youth from underserved communities.” The fund is already approaching $1 million in donations thanks in part to the charity concert held in Mac’s honor on Halloween last year.

Mac Miller is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Grammys#Mac Miller
TAGSGRAMMYSMac MillerSWIMMING

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 4 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.14.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.14.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.11.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.07.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP