With the amount of hype and anticipation that Ariana Grande has built in the lead-up to her “Thank U, Next” video, it feels like we’ve been waiting for it for forever. This afternoon, though, it finally dropped, and there’s a lot going on in it. As has been well documented, the video is a tribute to 2000s rom-coms, and features fun references to Mean Girls, 13 Going On 30, Bring It On, and Legally Blonde. That means there’s plenty of cheerleading, pink outfits, little dogs, skimpy Santa outfits, and of course, the most famous piece of Mean Girls-related literature, the “burn book.”

The burn book is where things get interesting, considering a lot of “Thank U, Next” is about Grande’s former relationships. In the video, she pastes a photo of her and former fiance Pete Davidson (with parts of his face covered in purple hearts) into the book, and writes “sry I dipped” on the page.

Later on, during a bit of dialogue with Jennifer Coolidge in a Legally Blonde-inspired nail salon, Grande says, “I mean, he was really cute, you know? He’s really cute. And it was… it was really big,” perhaps in reference to a certain type of “big energy” that Davidson reportedly has. Coolidge responds, “Well I’ve only gone out with one guy that had a big front tooth, and I liked it because he never got anything stuck in the front teeth. But, have you even gone out with someone that had no teeth at all?” Grande’s response to that was a simple “no.”

