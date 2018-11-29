Ariana Grande Shares Another Sneak Peek Of The ‘Thank U, Next’ Video

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The star-studded, rom-com inspired visuals for Ariana Grande‘s single “Thank U, Next” are due to arrive tomorrow, but ahead of that, Grande just surprised fans with another sneak peek of the video.

The new clip shows a few minutes of behind-the-scenes footage from the “Thank U, Next” set. The entire song plays over these clips, so this is sort of like its own full “Thank U, Next” video. Some select moments include Grande spending time with a tiny little dog (Elle Woods style), dancing on a bed with pom-poms, and filming something on a pool float… perhaps another Legally Blonde-inspired moment, in reference to the video essay Reese Witherspoon’s character made to get into Harvard?

After a slow rollout of hints and photos behind the scenes, Grande got fans hyped with an official trailer for the video earlier this week. In the video, Grande dresses up as iconic rom-com heroines Regina George, Jenna Rink, and more, and her co-stars include pal Troye Sivan, Jennifer Coolidge, and Aaron Samuels himself, Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett.

today is a DAY https://t.co/Dc12mKgZ4w — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 29, 2018

Grande told fans on Twitter that she didn’t want to spoil the entire video, so the sneak peek is just another “taste” of the final product.

we're not going to put all of the set ups in the sneak peek tho because we don't want to spoil everything… so just a taste — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 29, 2018

Watch the sneak peek of “Thank U, Next” above, and check back for the full video tomorrow.