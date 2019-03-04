Getty Image

The pop world is still very much reeling from Ariana Grande’s latest offering Thank U, Next, the 25-year-old pop star’s vulnerable and fearless fifth studio album released early last month. The release followed what was, perhaps, one of the most tumultuous periods in the young star’s life. In the last few years, Grande has dealt with having a terrorist attack perpetrated at one of her concerts, the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, and the much-talked-about development and well-covered dissolution of her relationship with comedian Pete Davidson. Despite all this (and maybe even because of it), many are heralding Thank U, Next as one of Grande’s most complete, interesting, and sonically arresting projects to date. And just a month after its release, it appears as if she may be prepping to give her fans more.

On Monday, the singer sent out a cryptic message to her 61.2 million followers of Twitter. The tweet read, “🌫☕️☁️🖤…. @starbucks 3/5.” Simultaneously, the Starbucks official Twitter account tweeted out a near identical message.

What does it all mean? It’s hard to say. Perhaps, Grande — propelled by the power of her immense popularity and chart-topping success — sill finally ascend into the clouds and take her rightful place in the pop heavens, where a refereshing Venti Sweet Cream Cold Brew is waiting on her? Or, I don’t know, maybe it’s like a cool brand partnership.