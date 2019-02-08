Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ Album Has Finally Arrived

02.08.19 1 hour ago

Republic

In November, Ariana Grande dropped “Thank U, Next” — a loosie gifted to the public in the brief lull after her the release of her fourth studio album Sweetner. Propelled by her highly publicized fling and sudden breakup with comedian Pete Davidson and bolstered by a star-studded, big-budget music video, the song mushroomed unexpectedly into one of the biggest hits of the pop star’s career.

Not long after, rumors began circulating that, just two months after the release of Sweetner, Grande already had her fifth LP in the works. By the beginning of December, fans were fully expectiing to be able to listen to Thank U, Nextthe album by the end of the year. Grand, however, quickly put those rumors to rest.

January brought yet another single, and with it, much controversy. But, if the last few years have taught us anything, it’s that controversy only spark interests. By the time Grande released the cover art for the album on January 23, fans were practically bursting in anticipation of the new record.

Well, the wait is finally over. Coming in at a little over 41 minutes, Thank U, Next‘s 12 tracks will surely more than make up for the fact that Grande, like many other prominent stars, will not be performing at the Grammy’s this Sunday.

You can stream the album below.

