Last month, ASAP Ferg released the a single, “Wigs,” featuring City Girls and ANTHA. “Wigs” is an incredibly fun, club-ready trap anthem, but apparently not everyone was onboard with the song’s features. Asian Da Brat took to Twitter on the day of the song’s release, expressing her disappointment at her verse’s absence from the final version of the song. “I BODIED THIS SH*T IN MY SLEEP,” she wrote, sharing a video of herself bodying that sh*t in her sleep.

I got mad love for @ASAPferg but him taking me off “WIG” was a big mistake 😂😂🔥 I BODIED THIS SHIT IN MY SLEEP pic.twitter.com/74WvmLhs3i — Asian Da Brat (@AsianDaBrattt) June 25, 2019

But it looks like ASAP Ferg has finally made things right and released another version of “Wigs” featuring Asian Da Brat. As she told us she would, she absolutely kills her verse. (I’d make a joke about my wig getting snatched, but she’d tell me to try harder.) Asian Da Brat matches the frenetic energy of City Girls and Antha, but makes the song all her own.

ASAP Ferg hasn’t officially announced an album yet for 2019, but “Wigs” is his third new single of the year so far, so a new project is probably in the works. From what we’ve heard so far, the rapper is ready to dominate the charts again.

Listen to “Wigs” featuring Asian Da Brat above.