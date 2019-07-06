Getty Image

ASAP Rocky was caught by several bystanders on camera brutally fighting a man in the streets of Stockholm. Initial reports were vague as to the cause of the fight, but ASAP Rocky later posted his side of the story. Following information that Rocky will be placed in Swedish custody for two weeks, fellow rapper ASAP Ferg has released further details. Ferg says Rocky has been placed in solitary confinement with no access to phone calls or visits.

Ferg made the announcement on his Instagram page. “They are trying to keep him there for 2 weeks and if convicted he will be looking at 6 years just for defending himself in a fight,” Ferg wrote. “He was no way in form the aggressor in this ordeal. Pray for justice.” Ferg ended with the hashtag #freeflacko.

According to a video posted by Rocky, two men approached him and his crew and would not leave them alone. Rocky said the men were harassing women on the street. The video did show the men were upset with Rocky’s crew over something and continued to follow them, but there was no evidence of harassment. Rocky’s crew clearly tried several times to de-escalate the situation along with a few locals who were translating.

Rocky is currently being held for what Swedish prosecution calls “gross assault.” Rocky’s bodyguard has reportedly been released due to insufficient evidence, but Rocky stays behind bars. If the rapper is convicted of the assault, he could face up to six years in prison.