Back in 2019, ASAP Rocky spent more than a month in a Swedish jail following a brawl involving him and his entourage and which left one Mustafa Jafari with a number of injuries. The incident saw heavy news coverage, as the rapper’s fans, fellow artists, and then-President Donald Trump called for his freedom. In the end, Rocky was charged and convicted of assault, given a suspended prison sentence, and hit with a fine of $1,270 in damages to the victim. The conviction did not, however, require any additional prison time, nor did it bar him from returning to the country. Now, nearly two years later, Rocky will recap the incident in its entirety in a new documentary.

According to Rap-Up, the film, entitled Stockholm Syndrome, is set to premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, as a part of the showcase’s Juneteenth programming on Sunday, June 13, at 8 p.m. The 105-minute film is directed by The Architects and will cover the rapper’s stay at the Swedish jail through interviews, archival footage, live concert footage, and more. It will also feature apperances from Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Tyler, the Creator, Michèle Lamy, and A$AP Ferg.

“Stockholm Syndrome chronicles the meteoric rise of this contemporary trendsetter,” a press release for the film reads. “Capturing the exuberance of youth and urgency of hip-hop in equal parts, before taking a detour into darkness.”