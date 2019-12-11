Although it would be understandable for ASAP Rocky to avoid Sweden given his recent legal trouble over there, he has instead decided to embrace the country and its people. He is set to perform in Stockholm tonight — returning to the country for the first time since his arrest — and he is giving away free tickets to anybody from the country’s “slums.”

He said in an Instagram story this afternoon, “What’s up, y’all? ASAP Rocky here in Sweden, live and direct. I got an announcement for y’all. I’m mad happy I’m here. Right now, we in the suburbs — they call it the ‘no-go zones.’ We here checking out our people, letting them know we care about them. Anybody from the suburbs, today, I don’t care, I’m throwing a concert. Anybody who lives in the suburbs of Sweden, they get free admission to my show tonight. Anybody from the suburbs.”

This man right here really loves music & people. now he’s inviting y’all to his concert for free!!@asvpxrocky, welcome back to Sweden 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/1U8WfpUdUI — 🌻✪ (@fylerthecreator) December 11, 2019

He reiterated his stance in a follow-up post, saying, “I’m in Stockholm right now. I’m throwing my concert, my first concert after being locked up out here. Everybody from the ‘immigrant community,’ what they call the ‘immigrant community’ out here, none of y’all got to pay to come to my show today. All y’all get in for free. Whoever come, whoever from the hood, they get in free.” Text laid on top of the video also reads, “If you from the slums, that’s enough. Pull up, have fun, live in love.”

Earlier in the afternoon, he also shared videos of himself spending time with a group of young people, and took a minute to highlight a 14-year-old Swedish producer.

This all comes a couple days after Rocky declared his desire to “give back” to the “immigrants and poor people” of Sweden, as he tweeted recently, “EVEN WHEN IM DENIED ACCESS TO DONATE OR PERFORM FOR THE INMATES IN SWEDEN I STILL WANT TO RAISE AWARENESS FOR THE IMMIGRANTS AND POOR PPL OF OUTSIDE SURROUNDING AREAS , THIS HAS BEEN A DIFFICULT JOURNEY , BUT I FEEL ITS MY TASK TO GIVE BACK TO PPL WHO SUPPORTED ME WHEN I WAS DOWN.”

Let’s hope he sees a better mosh pit in Sweden than he did in New York recently.