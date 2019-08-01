Getty Image

This morning, ASAP Rocky appeared in Swedish court to defend himself against allegations of assault. During his time on the stand, he shared his side of the story regarding the incident that led to assault charges against the rapper. He also addressed the idea that he could be entitled to compensation from Sweden for lost income after he was forced to cancel concerts. He said, though, that he’s not after money, only justice.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, Rocky said, “I have spent a month in Sweden. This is my fifth or sixth time here. I have seen the most beautiful architecture. And the not so nice things. […] I hear speculation of people saying that, you know, I could be compensated and file for damages or whatever. I don’t want any money. […] For me, what I want is justice. And I want my name to be cleared. And justice for all of us.”

“I have spent a month in Sweden. This is my 5th or 6th time here. I have seen the most beautiful architecture. And the not so nice things … People have said I could be compensated … What I want is justice. I want my name to be cleared. Justice for all of us” #ASAPRocky — Kim Hjelmgaard (@khjelmgaard) August 1, 2019

#ASAPRocky tells #Swedish court: "I hear speculation of people saying that, you know, I could be compensated and file for damages or whatever. I don’t want any money … For me, what I want is justice. And I want my name to be cleared. And justice for all of us." @CBSNews — Roxana Saberi (@roxanasaberi) August 1, 2019

"I don't want any money" – ASAP Rocky. He just wants to be cleared. (He would actually be entitled to quite a bit in lost earnings from cancelled concerts if he is cleared) — Alex Marshall (@alexmarshall81) August 1, 2019

It was previously reported that according to Swedish law, somebody who is charged with a crime and wins the case could be entitled to money from the country for income lost as a result of their incarceration and trial. TMZ estimated that Rocky could be entitled to around $2 million.

Rocky also said on the stand this morning that during the incident with his accuser, he was scared, reportedly saying of Mustafa Jafari, “He was fearless, his eyes were all weird, he came up to a big bodyguard and asked us questions he knew we couldn’t answer. He looked like he was on drugs.”