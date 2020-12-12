Just like they’ve done for many nights this year, Verzuz was prepared to hold another battle on Saturday night, this time between Keyshia Cole and Ashanti. When the matchup between the two songstresses was announced fans of both voiced their excitement on social media, but unfortunately the battle may have to wait as a positive COVID-19 test for Ashanti may put the battle on hold.

The singer shared a message on Instagram that read, “Hey y’all I can’t believe I’m saying this but I testing positive for COVID-19.” She added, “I’m actually down o do the verzuz from my house… we’re trying to figure it all out!!!”

Verzuz has confirmed that Saturday’s battle has been canceled and postponed to January 9th. Keyshia and Ashanti’s battle would have occurred early a month after Gucci Mane and Jeezy came together for a Verzuz of their own last month. The battle took place in Atlanta’s Magic City and found the two rappers putting aside their differences to celebrate their music and impact over the last fifteen years. Despite a collection of tense moments that filled the battle, Gucci Mane and Jeezy ended their beef and closed the battle by performing their lone collaboration, “So Icy” together.

In addition to the news on Keyshia and Ashanti, a report arrived last week that the next Verzuz battle would take place between Lil Kim and Foxy Brown. Brown’s brother, Gavin Marchand, revealed the news in a Clubhouse but shortly after Swizz Beatz announced that the battle between the two was unconfirmed.