A few days ago, Julia Fox confirmed she and Kanye West (aka Ye) had broken up with a social media post. Since then, Azealia Banks has launched a feud with Fox, disputing her version of events.

After Fox’s statement, Banks shared it on her Instagram Story and wrote (as HotNewHipHop notes), “We already know the tea foolia! u came to miami looking for sex work, same lawyer was in contact with ye and it was a weak pr stunt from jump. What did u hustle him for? A bag and some Lucien’s? You absolutely did not come up because if this is how women who ‘always date billionaires’ behave when sh*t goes south, – threatening tell all books…. You can kiss your days as a low rate escort goodbye sis.”

Banks also addressed Fox’s history of drug abuse (which Fox herself has discussed) and called her “a liability” to West.

Later, on her Instagram Story, Fox responded, “I’m open about my issues with addiction because I want to destigmatize it! Not al addicts are ‘junkies’. That is so horrible to say. It’s a real f*cking disease. And I’ve also been open about my recovery journey!!! But nobody wants to mention that right….. If this troll says one more thing about my parenting or my son……….. I was too nice to her cuz I felt sorry for her but now I realize there’s a reason why she spends all the holidays alone. Nobody wants that energy sis!!!”

Banks shared screenshots of an apparent text conversation between her and Fox, as well as a photo that appears to be of Fox taking drugs intravenously. Fox shared alleged text messages of Banks asking her for help buying molly and percocet, which Banks said were not for her.

Azealia Banks shares her text argument with Kanye West’s ex Julia Fox on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/F4g9XOWAqW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 16, 2022

This morning, in a video on her Instagram Story, Banks addressed the molly and percocet (“MNP,” as she called it), saying she has a friend with medical issues who takes pain medication and sometimes runs out. Banks says she wanted to have sex with him without pain, so she claims that’s why she asked Fox for the drugs.