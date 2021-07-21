As Kanye West is getting ready to release his album Donda, the rapper has made his return to social media. On Instagram yesterday, he shared some photos of himself wearing chains that feature the names of his children. While hip-hop fans are excited (or at least curious) about what Kanye has coming next, that post seems to have rubbed Azealia Banks the wrong way, as she thinks West ripped her off.

Today, she took to Instagram and shared the cover art for her 2019 song “Billionaire Bully,” which is definitely visually similar to West’s new images. She then shared one of the West photos and captioned the post with an insult: “Should have exfoliated before trying to bite me. @kanyewest”

However, she seemed to contradict the insult with a follow-up photo, which features her hand sporting fake nails that read “YEEZY.”

The accusation and insult also come after a stretch of apparent fascination about West from Banks. She recently insisted that her new single “F*ck Him All Night” is about West, saying, “This is about f*ckin him all day and f*cking him all night. This is about the throbbing black billionaire c*ck. Get into it.” In April, she also said she wants to have a kid with West, writing, “The powerful black demon entity awaiting in my ovaries and kanyes testicle is finally about to be unleashed upon the world.”

Banks fans know that all of this comes after years of beef between her and West, so at this point, it’s hard to say how Banks truly feels about West.