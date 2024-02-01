azealia banks
Nicki Minaj’s Feud With Megan Thee Stallion Has Summoned Azealia Banks, Who Went On An Impressively Rude Rant Of Her Own

You know how Azealia Banks seemed to be turning a corner on her stance about former idol/rival Nicki Minaj?

Yeah, all that just went out the window as Banks entered the chat to weigh in on Minaj’s ongoing, largely one-sided beef with Megan Thee Stallion. Posting her thoughts to her Instagram Story, the clips that have made their way to Twitter make it very clear where she stands on this one.

“It’s pretty clear that Nicki’s f*cked up,” she posits. “Like, she’s f*cked up financially… I know I’ve made some crazy-looking sh*t on here but I’m also going around trying to menace other artists and call them broke. You can tell just by whatever’s happening with Nicki’s butt, that she’s f*cked up right now.”

So, to quote Mulaney, yet again: We don’t have time to unpack ALL of that, but the highlight seems to be that Banks doesn’t think much of Nicki’s current campaign against the Houston Hottie. (There’s probably another 800 words to be written about Banks absolutely trying to menace other artists, up to and including allegedly doing voodoo to bring them misfortune, but we’ve committed too much time and server space to this issue as it is.)

She also addresses what she thinks is the cause of Nicki’s anymosity: Jealousy over Megan’s favored position with Jay-Z.

The main thing here seems to be that, whatever issues Azealia has with Meg (which, you sorta have to assume she has, given her history with, like, everybody, including Nicki’s main rival Cardi B), she’s always going to come back to her usual position regarding Ms. Minaj. No matter what, Banks stands on business — especially when the girls are fighting.

