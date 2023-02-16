Chief Keef, Lil Durk, and a few other Chicago natives may have birthed hip-hop’s latest subgenre, drill music, but that hasn’t stopped other regions across the globe from making it their own.

Lately, the biggest drill acts hail from the mecca of hip-hop, the Bronx, New York. As fans crown Ice Spice, the princess of the sound, in Kay Flock’s absence from the scene, his childhood friend B-Lovee has upheld the crown for the fellas. B-Lovee’s viral song, “IYKYK,” produced by ChrisSaves, has made him a fixture in New York’s thriving drill scene.

Sampling the hypnotic melody of Wayne Wonder’s “No Letting Go,” in contrast to the B-Lovee’s harsh lyrics, you don’t know whether to dance to the groove or look over your shoulder to ensure to coast is clear. The Bronx native may be cold as ice, but he makes it extremely clear that he’s with all the smoke should it come his way.

Watch B-Lovee’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “IYKYK” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.