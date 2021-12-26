Kay Flock’s Attorney Speaks Out About The Rapper’s Murder Arrest

New York rapper Kay Flock was arrested for murder this past Thursday following an incident that took place outside a Harlem barbershop earlier this month. According to The New York Daily News, the rapper, born Kevin Perez, is accused of murdering 24-year-old Oscar Hernandez after he walked by the shop, opened its door, and asked Hernandez what he was looking at. The two met outside and it allegedly eventually led to Perez pulling out a gun to shoot Hernandez in the neck and back. A few days after Perez’s arrest, his attorney shared a statement about the matter.

“Yesterday, I accompanied Kevin as he self-surrendered to Detective in the 30th precinct,” Scott Leemon, Kay Flock’s attorney, said in a statement to XXL. “Arrangements were immediately made with NYPD once I learned he was wanted. As to the charges levied against him, we have begun our own investigation into these allegations.” He adds, “More importantly, considering the DA’s significant disclosure this morning that the NYPD received a tip saying someone else is the shooter, we demanded the DA’s office provide prompt disclosure of the videos referenced in the complaint and more information on the tip.”

Kay Flock’s arrest comes after he released his debut, The D.O.A. Tape, earlier this year. It includes eight songs and features from G Herbo, Dougie B, B Lovee, and more. He also connected with Lil Tjay and Fivio Foreign for their collaboration “Not In The Mood.”