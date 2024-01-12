baby tate 2023
Getty Image
Music

Baby Tate Joked That Her Stint On ‘Love And Hip-Hop’ Was Actually A Result Of AI

VH1’s Love And Hip-Hop franchise has spawned many stars, including Cardi B, K. Michelle, and more. However, one Love And Hip-Hop alum is looking to forget that her appearance on the show happened.

Rapper Baby Tate, who appeared on Love And Hip-Hop: Atlanta joked that the show simply used her likeness, and that she, herself, was never actually on the show.

A fan on Twitter asked “why tf was yung baby tate on love n hip hop,” to which Tate responded “That did not happen,” with a gif of Will Smith from Men In Black.

Bay area rapper Drebae responded to the post doubling down, saying “Exactly. You would never. They getting too good with the A.I chile.”

Tate then replied, saying “No literally this AI is getting SCARY like yall need to protect ur selves cuz if they can just put u on a show u was never on imagine what else they can do!?!”

Jokes aside, Tate only appeared on Love And Hip-Hop for one season, back in 2021. But now, it seems like she’s solely focusing on her music. She will kick off her Sexploration Tour next Wednesday (January 17) at The Echo in Los Angeles.

Baby Tate is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

