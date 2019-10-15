If the City Girls claimed the summer to be “Hot Girls,” then this Fall they’re explaining the kind of men they want to entertain alongside Kash Doll in K. Michelle‘s latest video for her single “Supahaood,” which premiered on Complex along with a colorful music video.

The video starts with an establishing shot of K. Michele underneath a lifted up Cadillac in a mechanic shop donning all red, including a revealing crop top, red hair, a solo red cup and a red jacket to match. As K. Michelle starts her verse, shots rifle through a slew of potential paramours. As K. Michelle’s verse comes to an end, the City Girls pick up where she left off. Yung Miami spends her verse hyping up “hood ni****s,” while she has one for herself posted up on the car behind her as she raps. Kash Doll ends the ode to roughnecks alongside K. Michelle and Miami posted up in a studio with a group of men behind standing behind the trio.

K. Michelle will embark on her Over Some D*ck tour starting next month on November 11 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, with her forthcoming album All Monsters Are Human set to release soon.

K. Michelle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.