In December, Cardi B declared that she and Offset had broken up. Still, they found themselves in the same place on New Year’s Eve, one thing led to another, and the two ended up getting intimate.

In a post-NYE broadcast, Cardi explained:

“Was I clubbing with my baby father yesterday? Yes. Did I got dicked down yesterday? Absolutely, baby. Y’all can use your roles on New Year’s Eve; I need some dick on New Year’s Eve. I feel like we was vibing yesterday, we had a good time. We was Henny’d down. We was both in the same club and it was just really awkward. Like, I’m in my section, he’s in his section. It’s like, ‘Man, just f*ckin’ come over here, let’s just chill, we having a good time.'”

As for where their relationship stands now, she continued, “But I feel at the point of where we at in our relationship, we’ve been together for seven years, we’ve been married for seven years. I don’t consider that we’re back together because the answer of getting back together is not a good night at the club and f*cking the night long. We need to work on our sh*t, we need to work on our communication. There’s things that he gotta work on, there’s things that I gotta work on. And I feel like until we work that out, I don’t feel like we’re back together.”

