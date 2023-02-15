Breakout Michigan rapper Babyface Ray is storming the US on the heels of two 2022 albums, Face and Mob, with his Courtesy Of The Mob Tour. The 25-date tour starts on April 6th in Sacramento and will zigzag its way across the country before concluding in Ray’s hometown on May 13th. He’ll be supported on the tour by fellow Detroiter Veeze, and tickets go on sale this Friday February 17th. A presale begins today at 10:00 am local time. You can get more information here and see the full run of dates below.

4/06 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

4/07 — San Francisco, CA @ The Recency Ballroom

4/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

4/09 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

4/11 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

4/12 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

4/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford

4/16 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

4/17 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox

4/20 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

4/21 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Ballroom

4/23 — Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Ballroom

4/24 — Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

4/25 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

4/26 — New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

4/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

4/30 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

5/01 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

5/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts

5/05 — Washington, DC @ Fillmore Silver Spring

5/07 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

5/08 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

5/10 — Chicago, IL @ Patio Theater

5/12 — Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

5/13 — Detroit, MI @ Fillmore