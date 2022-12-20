Sometimes, you think you’re having a bad day and then something happens and it turns out, your bad luck was just getting started. That’s what apparently happened to Babyface Ray, according to TMZ. The Michigan rapper’s brand-new BMW reportedly broke down, blocking the road and prompting police to investigate. After they ran the rapper’s license, however, instead of providing assistance, they arrested him. Apparently, he had several outstanding warrants for various misdemeanors, including missing a child custody court appearance, improper possession of a weapon, and ironically, driving with a suspended license. He was booked into Oakland County Jail.

As for the busted Beemer, Ray gave his girlfriend permission to have it towed. Fortunately, it’s still under warranty; apparently, he’d just driven it off the lot.

It’s not all bad news, though. Ray is fresh off the release of his new album Mob — his second release of the year — and his debut television performance on The Tonight Show. The album contained the single “Spend It” and capitalized on a year in which Ray was selected as one of XXL magazine’s Freshman Class of 2022. He opened the year with the release of his album Face, and racked up an impressive collection of featured credits on projects from Future, Maxo Kream, and Nav. By this time next year, it’s possible he’ll be looking back on this arrest as just another bump in the road to superstardom.