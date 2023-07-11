Lots of artists have been hunting the title of “song/album of the summer” this year. Latto and Cardi B threw their hats in the ring with “Put It On The Floor Again” and Aminé and Kaytranada’s Kaytraminé is giving them plenty of claim on the album side.

But they’re going to have some new competition in the form of Detroit breakout artist Babyface Ray. Even though his last full-length project came out in November 2022, he’s already announced a follow-up. It’s appropriately called Summer’s Mine, and will arrive on July 21 — an even quicker turnaround than the one between 2022’s Face and its companion album, Mob. While the first dropped in January, the second came just 11 months later; this time, there’s only been an eight-month wait between new albums.

Summer’s Mine will arrive after Ray recently completed his Courtesy Of The Mob Tour with Veeze — who is becoming a breakout artist in his own right lately — and will feature 16 tracks including the previously released “All Star Team” and “Donda Bag.” The Motown rapper’s productivity has long been his calling card, so certainly expect yet another tour to accompany this project.

You can find more information about Babyface Ray’s upcoming album, Summer’s Mine here. The album is due on 7/21 via Wavy Gang/EMPIRE.