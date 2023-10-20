On the heels of his new album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, Bad Bunny is gearing up to host Saturday Night Live this weekend. Over the course of the past week, SNL has teased Bunny’s appearance with a picture of the Puerto Rican superstar at the table read. Tonight (October 19), SNL has shared the promo for Bunny’s upcoming appearance.

In the promo, Bunny and SNL cast member Heidi Gardner tease the episode. Gardner tells Bunny, “I’ve always wanted to go to ‘Porto Rico.'”

Bunny then corrects her, with the right pronunciation of Puerto Rico.

Gardner continues to mispronounce Puerto Rico, and in response, Bunny simply tells Gardner, “You know what? Don’t go, please.”

In another promo, Gardner tells Bunny how much she loves the message of his music. But she can’t quite explain why she does. Not because Bunny’s music is primarily in Spanish, but because the lyrics are too hot for TV. The final promo features Bunny pushing away a mosquito from a terrified Gardner.

You can see all three promotional clips above.

Bad Bunny’s episode of Saturday Night Live will air this Saturday (October 21) at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC, and will also stream on Peacock.