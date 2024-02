Here Is The Bad Bunny Merch Available At The ‘Most Wanted’ Tour

Bad Bunny‘s Most Wanted Tour is officially underway. The internet-breaking Puerto Rican superstar kicked off the tour last night at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, giving fans their first glimpses of his newest electrifying stage show — and the merch they can look forward to taking how at future stops. Fans on the Bad Bunny subreddit shared photos of the merch table, which includes a huge assortment of t-shirts and other commemorative accessories in various colors. Items include:

“Most Wanted” t-shirts and hoodies featuring a poster of Bad Bunny’s face.

“Monaco Grand Prix” t-shirts

“NADIE SABE” t-shirts featuring a graphic of a bullrider

“TELEFONO NUEVO” t-shirts

“GRACIAS POR NADA” t-shirts and canvas shopping bags

Check out photos below: