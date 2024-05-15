Canadian alt-jazz band BADBADNOTGOOD has been dropping a relatively steady stream of collaborative EPs over the past year, releasing sets with collaborators both unusual (hardcore band Turnstile) and apropos (soul crooner Baby Rose). Today, they added to this growing collection with a more self-contained EP release, Mid Spiral: Chaos, which hearkens back to some of the band’s more improvisational, jazzy material.

“If this music makes your ears we thank you very much,” the band shared via Twitter (which will never be called by “X” under this particular byline). “We have new friends playing over the whole record with us and this is an exciting and fun chapter. Peace!” Those friends, according to a separate tweet, include Felix Fox-Pappas, Kaelin Murphy, Juan Carlos Medrano, and Tyler Lott.

Mid Spiral: Chaos arrives in a busy year for the band. Not only did they release their EP Slow Burn with Baby Rose just a month ago on April 12, but they have also played Coachella and recently been announced as one of the performers on Aminé’s brand-new Portland festival, The Best Day Ever. All this is coming off a year in which they opened for Daniel Caesar on tour.

You can listen to Mid Spiral: Chaos below.