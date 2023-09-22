Bakar continues to deliver timeless classics. Tonight (September 22), the British singer-songwriter has dropped his sophomore album, Halo. But day-one Bakar fans may notice that the album’s tracklist boasts a familiar fan-favorite.

On the album is a remix of “Hell N Back,” a track that was originally featured on his 2019 EP, Will You Be My Yellow?. On this special updated version is Summer Walker, who, in her special way, revives the song, carrying its way through the treacherous love Bakar first depicted in the Yellow cut.

Bakar’s first verse remains the same as that of the 2019 original, but Walker’s verse continues the story, as the two sail on toward love.

“Life been lifin’ lately, so I save you if you save me / I was up and out, I had enough, then I found you / I was no doubt, stressed out without you / All we got is us, when nobody does, I got you,” she sings on her verse.

While the original song is over four years old, its jazzy production and fresh new remix give the song an evergreen feel.

You can listen to the “Hell N Back” remix above.

Halo is out now via Epic Records. Find more information here.