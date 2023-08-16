In April, Uproxx identified Bakar among “The Small-Font 2023 Coachella Artists You Can’t Miss.” The British artist released “Right Here, For Now” alongside a captivating live video on Wednesday, August 16, and it’s yet another example of his growing magnetism.
The video finds Bakar with his band in an abandoned warehouse. He’s casually sprawled on the ground until it’s go time. From the first kick snare and taste of Bakar’s unique tone, it’s impossible to sit still. Bakar seamlessly melds the past (“We tried everything, ain’t got much more”), present (“I’m your muse at heart / Peddle me like I’m your drug”), and future (“I can’t wait ’til you’re right here”), all while dissecting a relationship.
Bakar is fresh off performing at Lollapalooza 2023 in Chicago on August 6. “Right Here, For Now” comes nearly two months after “Alive!” Per a press release, both singles are on the tracklist for his upcoming sophomore album, Halo.
Watch “Right Here, For Now (Live Session)” above, and check out Bakar’s upcoming headlining The Halo Tour dates across European and UK below.
11/09 — Milan, Italy @ Magnolia
11/12 — Berlin, Germany @ Kesselhaus
11/14 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
11/15 — Cologne, Germany @ CBE
11/16 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix
11/18 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ DR Koncerthuset
11/21 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy
11/22 —Dublin, Ireland @ Academy
11/23 — Belfast, Ireland @ Limelight
11/25 — Paris, France @ Le Bataclan
11/28 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
11/29 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
11/30 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
Halo is out 9/22 via Black Butter. Find more information here.