In April, Uproxx identified Bakar among “The Small-Font 2023 Coachella Artists You Can’t Miss.” The British artist released “Right Here, For Now” alongside a captivating live video on Wednesday, August 16, and it’s yet another example of his growing magnetism.

The video finds Bakar with his band in an abandoned warehouse. He’s casually sprawled on the ground until it’s go time. From the first kick snare and taste of Bakar’s unique tone, it’s impossible to sit still. Bakar seamlessly melds the past (“We tried everything, ain’t got much more”), present (“I’m your muse at heart / Peddle me like I’m your drug”), and future (“I can’t wait ’til you’re right here”), all while dissecting a relationship.

Bakar is fresh off performing at Lollapalooza 2023 in Chicago on August 6. “Right Here, For Now” comes nearly two months after “Alive!” Per a press release, both singles are on the tracklist for his upcoming sophomore album, Halo.

Watch “Right Here, For Now (Live Session)” above, and check out Bakar’s upcoming headlining The Halo Tour dates across European and UK below.

11/09 — Milan, Italy @ Magnolia

11/12 — Berlin, Germany @ Kesselhaus

11/14 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

11/15 — Cologne, Germany @ CBE

11/16 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix

11/18 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ DR Koncerthuset

11/21 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

11/22 —Dublin, Ireland @ Academy

11/23 — Belfast, Ireland @ Limelight

11/25 — Paris, France @ Le Bataclan

11/28 — London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

11/29 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

11/30 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Halo is out 9/22 via Black Butter. Find more information here.