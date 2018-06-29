Shutterstock

Crate Digging is Uproxx Music’s monthly exploration of the depths of DIY music distribution platform Bandcamp, in an effort to unearth some hidden gem albums that just might find their spot among your favorites.

All of Kanye West’s Wyoming albums are out in the world. Drake’s new double album just dropped. If you’re interested in remaining abreast of the current pop culture conversation, definitely go listen to those records. Once you’re done that, though, good news: Other music exists, some of it from sources you may not even be aware of! A slew of strong albums came out on Bandcamp this month, so let’s dive into some undeservedly obscure releases:

5. Kahone Concept — And Then, My Five

The origins of the Pittsburgh group’s new EP is even more intimate than most bedroom music, in that it was recorded in an even smaller space: A bedroom closet. Their indie synth pop sound is more lush than that suggests, though: Songs like “Cathectic” are as brimming with personality as they are with melody, high quality songwriting, and production value.

4. Watoo Watoo — Modern Express

This is the final album from the French duo Watoo Watoo, which is a bummer because their Wes Anderson movie chamber music sound meets indie pop-rock a la Tennis is a winner. It’s a breezy record that fans of Belle & Sebastian would enjoy, and it remains at that consistently engaging level from front to back, on songs like the airy “Modern Express” and the more synth pop-influenced “Enfermée dans ta rue.”