Say what you want about the former President; he’s got great taste. Barack Obama has shared his 2023 summer playlist and he’s been listening to some of fans’ favorite new artists this year in addition to a collection of classics. “Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new,” he wrote on Twitter. “Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed.”

It doesn’t seem like he’s missed much. While he’s been listening to a bunch of stuff you’d expected to hear from a “cool uncle” like Aretha Franklin’s “Dr. Feelgood (Love Is A Serious Business)” and Toots And The Maytals’ “Funky Kingston,” there are plenty of more recent standouts. Some examples include J Hus and Drake’s “Who Told You,” Janelle Monáe’s “Only Have Eyes 42,” and Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro’s “Vampiros.” Even Luke Combs’ cover of “Fast Car” is here, which… we’ll give Uncle Barry a pass for the nostalgia.

Like I do every year, here are some songs I’ve been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new. Look forward to hearing what I’ve missed. pic.twitter.com/H2Do2iaD1p — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2023

During a recent interview with Hassan Minhaj, Obama denied having help or taking shortcuts in building his legendary end-of-year lists. “People, they believe the books and the movies,” he said. “But the playlists, they somehow think — and this is mostly coming from young people like you — Somehow, y’all think you invented rock and roll. You invented hip-hop. And so the fact that my lists are pretty incredible, people seem to think, ‘Well, he must’ve had some 20-year-old intern who was figuring out this latest cut.’ No, man. It’s on my iPad right now!”

I mean, playing music from an iPad is pretty funny, but we certainly do appreciate the insights into his taste.

You can check out Obama’s Summer Playlist above.