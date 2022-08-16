DC fans are still reeling over the news of Batgirl getting shelved. But equally, if not more distraught by the news are the film’s cast and crew, many of whom are disappointed that they won’t get a chance to see their work come to life on screen.

Natalie Holt, who composed music for Disney Plus’ original series, Loki, was set to write the score for Batgirl. She revealed to Variety that she had much of the music for the movie written before receiving the news that the film would not hit theaters or stream on HBO Max.

“I had written about an hour and a half of music,” Holt said. “I’ve been working on it for a year. So yeah, pretty sad what’s happened to it. I was on set last Christmas, [directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah] really loved ‘Loki’ and that’s why I got picked to do the score for ‘Batgirl.’ So it’s a shame that it’s not going to be out there in the world after all that time, like having spent a year working on it. Yeah, pretty disappointing.”

Elsewhere in the piece, the Emmy Award-winning Holt revealed that while she felt that it was a “massive shame” that the film won’t receive a proper release, she does not have any bad blood toward the people she worked with.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with the people involved,” Holt said, “but that’s all I can say.”