Beach House have a real love for their demos and other non-album tracks of the like, so much so that last year, they gathered a bunch of them and released them on the compilation album, B-Sides And Rarities. Now the dream pop duo has just shared an outtake from the sessions for their new album 7, and “Alien” is a welcomed addition to the band’s catalog.

Hi, we are going to have a limited edition 7” for sale on te upcoming european tour. Side A is Lose Your Smile and side B is a new song called Alien. See you soon: https://t.co/BJzpJksgFM pic.twitter.com/M1RvzZgwfB — Beach House (@BeaccchHoussse) September 19, 2018

The song actually found its way online in an unofficial capacity last week, as it was already released on a limited edition 7″ record — that also features “Lose Your Smile” — that the band was only selling on their European tour. Now the group has shared the song themselves, and it would have been a natural fit with the rest of 7. The song kicks off with a strong tempo and maintains it throughout, creating an expansive soundscape as Beach House songs tend to do. There’s also some energetic guitar work hiding under the layers of vocals and keyboards during the song’s second half, which seems like it’s going to erupt into a full-blown solo before the song suddenly stops.

Listen to "Alien" above, and revisit our review of 7 here.

