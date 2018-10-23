Beach House Show Love For Their B-Sides And Share The Propulsive ‘7’ Outtake ‘Alien’

10.23.18 50 mins ago

Beach House have a real love for their demos and other non-album tracks of the like, so much so that last year, they gathered a bunch of them and released them on the compilation album, B-Sides And Rarities. Now the dream pop duo has just shared an outtake from the sessions for their new album 7, and “Alien” is a welcomed addition to the band’s catalog.

The song actually found its way online in an unofficial capacity last week, as it was already released on a limited edition 7″ record — that also features “Lose Your Smile” — that the band was only selling on their European tour. Now the group has shared the song themselves, and it would have been a natural fit with the rest of 7. The song kicks off with a strong tempo and maintains it throughout, creating an expansive soundscape as Beach House songs tend to do. There’s also some energetic guitar work hiding under the layers of vocals and keyboards during the song’s second half, which seems like it’s going to erupt into a full-blown solo before the song suddenly stops.

Listen to “Alien” above, and revisit our review of 7 here.

7 is out now via Sub Pop. Get it here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Alien
TAGS7Alienbeach house

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.23.18 24 mins ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.22.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.22.18 1 day ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, And Cloud Nothings

10.19.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP